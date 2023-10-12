BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

