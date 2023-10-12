BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

