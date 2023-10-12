BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,879 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $421,521.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,679,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,750,930.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 212,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,799. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

