BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,879 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $421,521.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,679,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,750,930.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 212,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,799. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
