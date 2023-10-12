BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

