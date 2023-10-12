BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BUI opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.