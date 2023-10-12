British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,532,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,866,488 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $31.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.