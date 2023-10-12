Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $907.27 and last traded at $906.32. Approximately 1,111,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,442,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.55. The company has a market capitalization of $376.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

