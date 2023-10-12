Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.00. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 589 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 765.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

