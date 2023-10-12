Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $79,823.28 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,282,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 2.7 %

Caleres stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 412,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

