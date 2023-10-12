Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.24

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 140385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Camping World Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camping World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

