Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.32

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.32 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 147585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
