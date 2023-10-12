Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading Down 12.5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $199.00 and last traded at $199.00. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.44.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.84.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.