Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.50. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.