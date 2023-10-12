CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 96.9% in September

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

