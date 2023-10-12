CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 96.9% in September

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
CannaGrow Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CannaGrow
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.