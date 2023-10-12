Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,034. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.