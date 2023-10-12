Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,034. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Cansortium Company Profile
