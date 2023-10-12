Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.23

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.23 and traded as high as $19.92. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 9,918 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $275.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

