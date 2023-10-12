Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 665 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $141.54. 2,511,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

