Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 238 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.15. 608,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average is $230.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

