Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 414 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $251.91. 1,731,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Read More

