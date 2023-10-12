Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 5,946 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,620. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

