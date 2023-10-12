Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $10.49 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

