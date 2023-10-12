Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.48 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 65,632.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 59,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 69,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 175,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,065. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

