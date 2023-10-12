Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 513,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,839. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

