Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,434,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,948,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $821.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

