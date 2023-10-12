Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 11,933 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.98. 1,212,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,020. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

