Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $155.16. 1,505,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,767. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.