Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

