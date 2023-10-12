Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.