CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of CareRx from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CareRx Price Performance

About CareRx

Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $1.45 on Thursday. CareRx has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

