Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 236,000 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,026,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 343,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,173. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 490,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 56.4% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 591,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

