Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 236,000 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,026,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 343,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,173. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
