Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cartier Silver Stock Performance
CRTIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,464. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
