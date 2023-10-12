Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

CRTIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,464. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

