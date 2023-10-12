Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the September 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

