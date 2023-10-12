CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,014,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Trading Down 28.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,404. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

