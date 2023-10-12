CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Shares Up 0.9%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 30,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 298,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

CBL International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

