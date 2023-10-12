Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.53

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 79731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

