Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.8 %

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 134,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,683. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

