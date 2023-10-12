Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.67. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 105,512 shares.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.