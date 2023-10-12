Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $54,694.53 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $54,861.18.

On Monday, August 14th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 359 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $6,375.84.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 82,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Central Pacific Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 58.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPF. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

