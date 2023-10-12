Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Centrica Stock Down 1.8 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 4,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

