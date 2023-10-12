CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 986,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 781,381 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 573,948.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 579,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth $5,330,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CFFS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,234. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.