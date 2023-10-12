CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.96. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 14,075 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$341.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.
CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.
