Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,737 shares trading hands.
Chamberlin Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Insider Activity
In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,121.18). Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Chamberlin Company Profile
Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.
