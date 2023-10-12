Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,737 shares trading hands.

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Chamberlin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,121.18). Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.