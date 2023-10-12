Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Charlie’s Stock Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS CHUC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 11,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,382. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.80.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

