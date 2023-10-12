Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.90

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.90 and traded as low as C$7.00. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 14,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. The company has a market cap of C$120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.8740741 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,567.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,208 shares of company stock worth $752,025. Insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

