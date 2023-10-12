Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 13,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.