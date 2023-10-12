China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBUMY remained flat at $25.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

