China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

CSUAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 9,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.