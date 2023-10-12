China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
CSUAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 9,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
