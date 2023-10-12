Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,848,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 4,136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,905.4 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.