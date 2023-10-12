Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,848,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 4,136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,905.4 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Chinasoft International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chinasoft International
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.