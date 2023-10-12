CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 73.8% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

