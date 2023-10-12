Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,520. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.60. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

